UN expert concerned about attacks against Ecuadorian justice officials

Villavicencio was assassinated during a campaign event in the capital Quito on 9 August.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:15 IST
Violence in Ecuador. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

A UN expert today expressed grave concern about violent attacks and intimidation targeting justice officials, including judges, prosecutors and court officials, and judiciary buildings in Ecuador, noting that such attacks have become more concerning in the wake of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

“I am dismayed by the great vulnerability of justice officials,” said Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers. “These threats appear to be especially pronounced for those who deal with organised crime and corruption cases.”

Between 2022 and 2023, four prosecutors have been assassinated and several justice officials have been subjected to intimidation and threats. Bomb threats were received at several judicial buildings. Thirteen attacks and threats against justice officials were registered in Manabí alone. Several criminal judges have also survived physical attacks and assassination attempts, the Special Rapporteur said.

"These attacks and threats undermine the independence of the judicial system, directly impacting the work of judges and prosecutors in their fight to ensure the rule of law against corruption and organised crime,” Satterthwaite said. “The attacks also violate their fundamental rights and freedoms," she said.

“Judges and prosecutors must have the security they need to carry out their work. I urge the authorities to ensure that all attacks and threats are investigated, and that all judges and prosecutors in Ecuador are adequately protected and able to do their jobs,” Satterthwaite said.

The Special Rapporteur has been in contact with the Government of Ecuador regarding these allegations.

