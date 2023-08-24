Left Menu

Four killed as tractor-trolley falls into drain in UP's Saharanpur

Four killed as tractor-trolley falls into drain in UP's Saharanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A tractor-trolley fell into a drain near Redhibodki village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, leaving four people dead, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Tajpura area when the vehicle carrying around 50 people, including women and children, was on way to Randaul village, Superintendent of Police, City, Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The deceased were identified as 58-year-old Sulochana, 50-year-old Manglesh, five-year-old Aditi and 12-year-old Ajun.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and asked the Saharanpur district administration to immediately provide a financial assistance of Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.

