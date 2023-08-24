China looks forward to in-depth discussions with US on resolving trade issues

China looks forward to in-depth discussions with the U.S. on resolving economic and trade issues, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

China will state its position on economic and trade issues of concern, Shu told a press conference in Beijing when asked about U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to China next week.

