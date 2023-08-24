Moscow court extends pre-trial detention of U.S. reporter by 3 months -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:54 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Moscow court on Thursday extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, the Interfax news agency reported. Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on spying charges that carry up to 20 years in prison.
His newspaper has emphatically rejected the charge and the United States has accused Russia of conducting "hostage diplomacy".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Evan Gershkovich
- Urals
- Journal
- Yekaterinburg
- Russia
- Interfax
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Roadside bombing in southern Syria kills a journalist and 3 Syrian soldiers, state-run media say
Australian journalist held in China writes 'love letter' home
Journalist beaten up in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district; opposition leaders condemn attack
NewsClick: ED probes Prakash Karat-billionaire Singham email exchanges, funds transfer to journalists
Journalist shot dead by father in UP