Moscow court extends pre-trial detention of U.S. reporter by 3 months -Ifax

A Moscow court on Thursday extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, the Interfax news agency reported. Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on spying charges that carry up to 20 years in prison.

His newspaper has emphatically rejected the charge and the United States has accused Russia of conducting "hostage diplomacy".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)