Workers at Gatwick Airport scrap planned strike after improved pay offer

Planned strikes at Britain's Gatwick Airport this weekend have been suspended after workers accepted improved pay offers, the Unite trade union said on Thursday. "Unite has co-ordinated industrial disputes across Gatwick to secure well-deserved pay increases for its members," Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement.

The union said its members employed by one of the companies doing ground handling at Gatwick had accepted a 14% pay increase. "There is currently no further industrial action scheduled at the airport," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)