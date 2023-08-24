Workers at Gatwick Airport scrap planned strike after improved pay offer
Planned strikes at Britain's Gatwick Airport this weekend have been suspended after workers accepted improved pay offers, the Unite trade union said on Thursday. "There is currently no further industrial action scheduled at the airport," it said.
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:53 IST
Planned strikes at Britain's Gatwick Airport this weekend have been suspended after workers accepted improved pay offers, the Unite trade union said on Thursday. "Unite has co-ordinated industrial disputes across Gatwick to secure well-deserved pay increases for its members," Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement.
The union said its members employed by one of the companies doing ground handling at Gatwick had accepted a 14% pay increase. "There is currently no further industrial action scheduled at the airport," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Unite
- Gatwick
- Gatwick Airport
- Sharon Graham
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribals need to unite to fight forces out to control their natural resources, identity, culture: J'khand CM Soren at Ranchi.
Manipur: Apex body of Hmar tribes supports United Naga Council's rally
Brand Concepts Ltd. is all set to launch the new range of United Colors of Benetton in Travel Gear, Handbags, Small Leather Goods & Accessories
Britain appoints tech expert and diplomat to spearhead AI summit
Soccer-Vilda says Spanish team is 'united' despite controversy ahead of World Cup