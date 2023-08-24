Left Menu

Kolhapur man accused of sexually harassing, stalking Navi Mumbai woman at his computer centre

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-08-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 14:07 IST
A computer centre owner from Kolhapur has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing, intimidating and stalking a 23-year-old woman who is currently living in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The Vashi-resident has, in her complaint, said the 50-year-old man from Gandhinglaj in Kolhapur sexually harassed her between October 2020 and January 2022, the official said.

She has said the accused used to touch her inappropriately when no one was in office and would often do this after switching off the CCTV cameras in the facility, the official said.

He is also accused of stalking her after she got married and threatening to reveal fake information about her to her husband, the official said quoting the FIR.

''A case was registered on Wednesday on the reference of National Women's Commission in New Delhi. It has been transferred to Kolhapur police since the crime took place in their jurisdiction,'' the Vashi police station official said.

The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354,(assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354A (sexual harassment) 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

