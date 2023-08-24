Nagpur: Four booked for Rs 4.52 cr fraud involving sale of open space earmarked for public utility

Four persons have been booked in a Rs 4.52 crore fraud case involving selling of residential plots on public utility land, a Nagpur police official said on Thursday.

The four are accused of fraudulently selling two plots on a layout bought by a cooperative housing society and approved by the Nagpur Improvement Trust, the Sonegaon police station official said.

''The land parcel was bought by the housing society in 1980. As per the approved layout, it was to have 24 plots and two open space areas for public utility. However, these two open spaces were allegedly sold by the accused,'' he said.

''The Income Tax department, in March this year, sought Rs 4.52 crore as tax. After a member of the housing society that got the layout approved filed a complaint, the four accused have been booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy etc,'' he added.

Further probe into the matter is underway and no arrest has been made so far, the official said.

