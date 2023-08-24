Left Menu

J-K LG Sinha pays obeisance to 'Chhari Mubarak' at Srinagar temple

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-08-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 14:56 IST
J-K LG Sinha pays obeisance to 'Chhari Mubarak' at Srinagar temple
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday offered prayers to Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada here, an official said.

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all, an official spokesman said.

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace of Lord Shiva, was present when Sinha offered the prayers, he said.

The spokesman said the 'Chhari-Pujan' on the auspicious occasion of 'Shravan Shukla Panchami' is an important ritual prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage of to the Amarnath shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

''The holy mace will be taken to the Shri Amarnathji cave on August 26 following the traditional practice of Chhari Mubarak yatra,” he added After the puja, Giri told reporters that it was a practice of the head of the state to visit the Dashnami Akhada for paying respects to the holy mace.

“Before 1989, the head of the state would visit to pay respects. Till Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was alive, there used to be a big gathering of around 20,000 people on this occasion and he would address it,” added Giri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

