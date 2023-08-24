Left Menu

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 14:57 IST
UN's Guterres: today's global governance structures reflect yesterday's world
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday that "today's global governance structures reflect yesterday's world" and that for multilateral institutions to be universal they needed to reform.

"They were largely created in the aftermath of World War II when many African countries were still ruled by colonial powers and were not even at the table," Guterres said in remarks on the final day of the BRICS summit.

"This is particularly true of the Security Council of the United Nations and the Bretton Woods institutions," he said, referring to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

