Suspended Jaipur mayor back to work after HC order

Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar resumed work on Thursday, a day after the Rajasthan High Court stayed her suspension following her husband's arrest in a bribery case.

Gurjar was suspended by the state government on August 5. She had challenged the suspension in the Rajasthan High Court which stayed the suspension order on Wednesday.

The mayor reached her office in the municipal corporation headquarters on Thursday and resumed work in the presence of her supporters.

On Wednesday, the High Court stayed her suspension stating that without conducting a preliminary inquiry, the suspension order could not have been passed.

She had termed her suspension a ''political conspiracy'' against her and her family.

The mayor's husband, Sushil Gurjar, and two alleged middlemen — Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey — were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on August 4 night for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in lieu of issuing a land lease.

Later, a search at Sushil Gurjar's home led to the recovery of Rs 40 lakh in cash and the file of the lease.

In the suspension order, Local Self Government Department Director and Special Secretary Hridesh Kumar Sharma had said the mayor is suspended from her post till the investigation completes as her prima facie involvement in the case is suspected.

