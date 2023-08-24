Left Menu

Suspended Jaipur mayor back to work after HC order

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:06 IST
Suspended Jaipur mayor back to work after HC order
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar resumed work on Thursday, a day after the Rajasthan High Court stayed her suspension following her husband's arrest in a bribery case.

Gurjar was suspended by the state government on August 5. She had challenged the suspension in the Rajasthan High Court which stayed the suspension order on Wednesday.

The mayor reached her office in the municipal corporation headquarters on Thursday and resumed work in the presence of her supporters.

On Wednesday, the High Court stayed her suspension stating that without conducting a preliminary inquiry, the suspension order could not have been passed.

She had termed her suspension a ''political conspiracy'' against her and her family.

The mayor's husband, Sushil Gurjar, and two alleged middlemen — Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey — were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on August 4 night for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in lieu of issuing a land lease.

Later, a search at Sushil Gurjar's home led to the recovery of Rs 40 lakh in cash and the file of the lease.

In the suspension order, Local Self Government Department Director and Special Secretary Hridesh Kumar Sharma had said the mayor is suspended from her post till the investigation completes as her prima facie involvement in the case is suspected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023