Packet of heroin dropped by drone recovered from Punjab's Tarn Taran

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:07 IST
Visual of the heroin seized (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force and the Punjab Police Thursday recovered a packet of heroin airdropped by a drone from a field on the outskirts of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district, an official said.

The packet, which was wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape along with a nylon hook and weighed 360 grams, was recovered during a joint operation, a BSF official said.

