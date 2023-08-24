Packet of heroin dropped by drone recovered from Punjab's Tarn Taran
The Border Security Force and the Punjab Police Thursday recovered a packet of heroin airdropped by a drone from a field on the outskirts of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district, an official said.
The packet, which was wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape along with a nylon hook and weighed 360 grams, was recovered during a joint operation, a BSF official said.
