Left Menu

UP STF arrests 4 drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 65 lakh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:12 IST
UP STF arrests 4 drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 65 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested four persons of an international gang involved in narcotics smuggling, officials said here on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused were nabbed from the Bilsanda area of Pilibhit district on Wednesday, they said.

A consignment containing around 11 grams of cannabis and 968 grams of opium, altogether worth about Rs 65 lakh in the international market, was recovered from their possession, the officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, Netrapal, Aslam and Aziz, they added.

A detailed probe is on to trace out their links and prospective buyers, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023