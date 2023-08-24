Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh MLA records statement in murder case of BJP woman functionary from Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma appeared before police in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Thursday for recording his statement in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Sana alias Heena Khan, an official said.

Sharma, who was sent a notice by police on Monday, appeared before Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rahul Madne, the official said, adding that the action was part of routine probe into the murder case.

Sharma is the legislator from Tendukheda in Damoh district in the neighbouring state.

A police probe has found that Khan (34) had gone to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on August 2 after a fight a day earlier over video call with her estranged husband Pappu Sahu, who allegedly suspected her character.

She went missing that day and a probe revealed she was killed allegedly by her husband and his associates and the body disposed of, the official said.

''A probe has also found a sextortion link to the case as she was allegedly being used to honeytrap others by the accused. Her husband and others have been arrested and charged with murder,'' the official said.

Khan was part of the BJP's minority cell from Awasthi Nagar here, as per police.

