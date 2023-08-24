Left Menu

Wrestling-Indian federation suspended for failing to hold elections on time

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was banned by the sport's global governing body on Thursday in a fresh crisis for the national federation battling a sexual harassment scandal. The United World Wrestling (UWW), in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), conveyed its decision to suspend the WFI for failing to hold fresh elections in the wake of the scandal.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:14 IST
Wrestling-Indian federation suspended for failing to hold elections on time
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was banned by the sport's global governing body on Thursday in a fresh crisis for the national federation battling a sexual harassment scandal.

The United World Wrestling (UWW), in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), conveyed its decision to suspend the WFI for failing to hold fresh elections in the wake of the scandal. IOA acting Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Chaubey confirmed receiving the UWW letter but did not elaborate when contacted by Reuters.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation last month after several women wrestlers, accompanied by their male counterparts, staged sit-in protest in April. Singh, an influential member of parliament from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has denied any wrongdoing and was granted bail last month.

In May, the UWW had threatened to suspend the WFI if it did not hold fresh elections within 45 days. After multiple delays, the elections were scheduled to be held on Aug. 12 before a high court stayed the polls following legal disputes.

The UWW did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking details. The suspension means Indian wrestlers will compete as neutral athletes at the World Championships in Belgrade from Sept. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023