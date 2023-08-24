Left Menu

President Murmu pays obeisance at Basilica of Bom Jesus, two temples on 3rd day of Goa visit

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:39 IST
President Murmu pays obeisance at Basilica of Bom Jesus, two temples on 3rd day of Goa visit
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance at the Basilica of Bom Jesus and two temples in Goa on Thursday before concluding her three-day visit to the coastal state.

The Basilica of Bom Jesus, located in North Goa district, houses the relics of St Francis Xavier and is certified by the UNESCO as a world heritage site.

The President, accompanied by state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others, visited the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa in the morning. “President Droupadi Murmu concluded her Goa visit by paying obeisance at the holy Basilica of Bom Jesus, Shantadurga Temple and Mahalasa Narayani Temple,” said a post on X social media account of the President.

Murmu later left for Delhi.

The Shantadurga Temple is located at Kavlem village and Mahalasa Narayani Temple at Mardol in South Goa district.

On Wednesday, Murmu addressed a special session of the state assembly here and called for building an ''atmanirbhar'' (self-reliant) India by 2040, with the country equally committed towards fulfilling its responsibility towards humanity.

She also attended the 34th convocation of Goa University at the Raj Bhavan near here on Wednesday and stressed on the need for developing world-class competence in areas like artificial intelligence and data science in higher educational institutions in the country.

On Tuesday, the President attended a civic reception hosted for her at Raj Bhavan where she hailed the ''common civil code'' in Goa, saying it was a matter of pride for the state and a good example for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023