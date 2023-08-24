Left Menu

Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:50 IST
Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday.

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

''Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023 to September 10, 2023 on the occasion of G20 summit to be held in Delhi,'' said the order issued to all central government ministries and departments.

The summit will be attended by a number of heads of states and governments and heads of international organisations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

