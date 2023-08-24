Left Menu

Man held in Nagpur for raping woman he befriended on social media

Nagpur | Updated: 24-08-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Maharashtra's Nagpur city for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage after they became friends on a social media platform, an official said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old woman got in touch with the accused in August last year on Instagram, the official said.

After the duo exchanged their contact numbers, the accused told the woman that he intended to marry her and subsequently lured her to a hotel in Butibori area where he got into a physical relationship with her, he said.

The two were in the relationship for almost a year, the police said. Later, the accused refused to marry the woman following which she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The Pachpaoli police arrested the accused from Butibori on Wednesday and booked him under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for rape and other offences, the official said.

