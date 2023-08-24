Left Menu

LG Sinha interacts with 'young leaders' visiting India under ICCR initiative

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday interacted with 19 ''young leaders'' from nine countries who are visiting India under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations's (ICCR's) 'Gen Next Democracy Network' programme.

The Lt Governor welcomed the young delegates from Ireland, Namibia, the US, Iceland, Luxembourg, Italy, Denmark, Albania and Moldova to the Raj Bhavan here.

During the interaction, Sinha shared his views on the ''transformational journey'' of Jammu Kashmir.

He said the Union Territory is moving ahead on the path of development with the ambitious goal of building a digital society along with inclusive and sustainable development.

He also highlighted the historic landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. ''The historic achievement belongs to the entire world, humanity and to young leaders like you.''

