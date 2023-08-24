Left Menu

356 Myanmarese civilians avail free treatment at Assam Rifles medical camp along border

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:33 IST
356 Myanmarese civilians avail free treatment at Assam Rifles medical camp along border
A total of 356 Myanmarese civilians, including women and children, have availed free treatment and medicines at a health camp organised by the Assam Rifles along the international border, a communique said.

India's oldest paramilitary force, along with the local administration of Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday organised the ''friendship medical camp'' at Pangsau Pass along the India-Myanmar border for the benefit of underprivileged villagers of Pangsau and Arakan Gut areas of Sagaing region of the neighbouring country.

''The unique initiative driven by a sense of shared humanity successfully brought together the goal of providing basic health checkup and distributing medicines to under-served population across the India-Myanmar border,'' the communique issued here said.

Myanmarese officials were also present at the camp.

The medical camp was organised with an aim of providing information on various issues including precautions against bacterial and viral diseases and the importance of hygiene and sanitation for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it said.

''A total 356 civilians from all walks of life from the villages of Sagaing region of Myanmar, including 146 men, 137 women and 73 children, were provided with free treatment and medicines by the team of Assam Rifles and local administration,'' the communique said. Essential items and refreshments were also distributed among the people, it added.

