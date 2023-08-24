New BRICS bank can help African countries' to tackle urgent challenges
The New Development Bank created by BRICS countries during a summit in Johannesburg this week can help finance African countries' projects to tackle their most urgent challenges, the new bank's president Dilma Roussef said on Thursday.
The BRICS countries are "good partners" for Africa, former Brazilian President Roussef said in a speech in Johannesburg.
The new BRICS bank will finance physical and digital infrastructure projects in Africa as well as educational ones, she said.
