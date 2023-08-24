Property of man attached for sheltering terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

The immoveable property of a man on Thursday was attached for allegedly sheltering terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He was identified as Mehboob Ul Inam Shah, a resident of Nadihal village, they said.

The property was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for ''wilfull'' harbouring of terrorists, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)