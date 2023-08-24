Left Menu

Turkish ministers discuss oil exports with Iraqi Kurdistan PM - statement

Turkey's foreign and energy ministers met the head of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government for talks on Thursday, including on oil exports, which Turkey has blocked from the region since March this year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:44 IST
Turkish ministers discuss oil exports with Iraqi Kurdistan PM - statement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's foreign and energy ministers met the head of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government for talks on Thursday, including on oil exports, which Turkey has blocked from the region since March this year. Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, met with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and its Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in Erbil, the government of the region said in a statement. "We discussed a range of regional issues, including bilateral Iraq-Turkey relations and also with the Kurdistan Region, as well as the mechanism of exporting the Kurdistan region’s oil," Barzani said in a joint press conference with Fidan following the meeting.

Neither official gave any further information on Iraq's northern oil exports and did not say if a deal had been reached to resume crude flows through Turkey. Turkey stopped the oil flows on March 25 after losing a long-standing arbitration case brought by Iraq. Bagdad deems exports from the region via Turkey's Ceyhan port as illegal.

Iraq's oil minister has been in Ankara this week where he and his Turkish counterpart failed to reach an agreement to restart the oil exports, although both sides agreed on further talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023