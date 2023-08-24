Left Menu

China to strengthen cooperation with Iran on BRICS and other platforms - Xi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:48 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Iran on BRICS and other multilateral platforms，President Xi Jinping told Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of BRICS leaders' summit in South Africa on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

"China is ready to consolidate friendship and deepen mutual trust with the Iranian side and to continue to support each other on issues of mutual core interests," state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Xi as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

