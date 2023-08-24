Left Menu

At least five killed in Senegal building collapse

It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse, or how many people were inside when the disaster happened on Wednesday morning in the Dakar suburb of Rufisque. An official from the interior ministry at the scene, Birame Faye, said on Wednesday firefighters pulled five lifeless bodies from the rubble.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:49 IST
At least five killed in Senegal building collapse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Senegal

At least five people were killed and eight injured when a building collapsed in Senegal's capital Dakar, a government official has said. It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse, or how many people were inside when the disaster happened on Wednesday morning in the Dakar suburb of Rufisque.

An official from the interior ministry at the scene, Birame Faye, said on Wednesday firefighters pulled five lifeless bodies from the rubble. Eight survivors were taken to hospital. Faye said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

Residents said it could have been linked to construction in an adjacent building. Senegal's booming construction industry is poorly regulated and safety protocols are often ignored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023