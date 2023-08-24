Zelenskiy says Ukraine not involved in Yevgeny Prigozhin's reported death - news agency

Ukraine was not involved in the reported death of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as saying on Thursday.

"We had nothing to do with it. Everybody realises who has something to do with it," Zelenskiy was quoted as telling journalists.

