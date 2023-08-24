'New scenario' opens for Argentina with BRICS invitation, Fernandez says
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:58 IST
A "new scenario" opens for Argentina with the South American country's invitation to join the BRICS group of developing nations, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday.
Fernandez added that joining the bloc would be a "great opportunity" to strengthen the nation, which has been in economic crisis with a weakened currency, dried-up foreign reserves and spiraling inflation.
