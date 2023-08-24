Russia's Lavrov to BRICS: no signs of West abiding by Russian part of grain deal
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:42 IST
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday at the BRICS summit in South Africa that there were no signs of Western countries honouring the part of Black Sea grain deal affecting Russia.
Last month, Moscow withdrew from the deal, which allowed for the export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, saying the international community had failed to ensure Russia was also able to ship its own grain and fertiliser exports under the accord due to the effects of Western sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
