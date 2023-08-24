Man held in Palghar for attempting to steal cash after damaging ATM

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Palghar district for allegedly damaging an ATM and attempting to steal cash from it, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ritik Rathod, was arrested for the incident which took place at around 1:30am on Wednesday, the Tulinj police station official said.

''He and two associates damaged the ATM of a private bank with a chopper and tried to steal cash from it in vain. A policeman on night patrol got alerted and called in extra personnel who nabbed Rathod, while his two associates fled,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)