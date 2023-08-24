Left Menu

Man held in Palghar for attempting to steal cash after damaging ATM

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:47 IST
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Palghar district for allegedly damaging an ATM and attempting to steal cash from it, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ritik Rathod, was arrested for the incident which took place at around 1:30am on Wednesday, the Tulinj police station official said.

''He and two associates damaged the ATM of a private bank with a chopper and tried to steal cash from it in vain. A policeman on night patrol got alerted and called in extra personnel who nabbed Rathod, while his two associates fled,'' he said.

