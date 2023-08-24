UP: 36 given 10-year jail term for violence

Left Menu

A court here on Thursday sentenced 36 people to 10 years in prison for violence following the death of a man 20 years ago.The court of additional district sessions judge Shakti Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts, district government counsel Rajiv Kumar Sharma said.Violence and stone pelting broke out following the murder of a man, Sajid, in the Mehmood Nagar area under the Civil lines police station in February 2003.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:56 IST
Police had said Sajid was killed due to a rivalry between two local politicians.

''Police registered a case under IPC in the matter and began investigations. Based on the charge sheet filed by the police and statements of witnesses, the court convicted 36 accused who all were present in the court,'' Sharma said.

