Saudi Arabia appreciates BRICS' invitation, will take "appropriate decision"

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister told Al Arabiya TV on Thursday that the kingdom appreciated the invitation by BRICS to join the group and would study the details before the proposed Jan. 1 joining date and take "the appropriate decision".

Prince Faisal bin Frahan said BRICS was "a beneficial and important channel" to strengthen economic cooperation.

