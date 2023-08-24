Left Menu

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

A team of cyber police busted a gang of fraudsters and arrested two of its members for allegedly carrying out a fraud of Rs 39.20 lakh on the pretext of selling a franchise of McDonalds to a resident of the city, police said.DCP Central Pooja Vashisht said both the accused -- Prashant Kumar alias Ravi and Koshlainder alias Lallu -- were arrested from their native state Bihar.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:14 IST
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A team of cyber police busted a gang of fraudsters and arrested two of its members for allegedly carrying out a fraud of Rs 39.20 lakh on the pretext of selling a franchise of McDonald's to a resident of the city, police said.

DCP (Central) Pooja Vashisht said both the accused -- Prashant Kumar alias Ravi and Koshlainder alias Lallu -- were arrested from their native state Bihar. “The accused used to cheat people on the pretext of selling franchises of branded companies like Pizza Hut, McDonald's, Tanishq, Burger King and Domino's. The accused duped Faridabad resident Suresh Kumar of Rs 39.20 lakh in the name of providing McDonald's franchisee. “Rs 2.20 lakh cash, 29 mobiles, 70 debit cards, bank cheque book, laptop, hard disk, pen drive and a Maruti Swift car were recovered from their possession. Koshailender committed cyber frauds in Mumbai, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Odisha, and he was arrested by the Odisha Police in 2019 but he was out on bail,'' DCP Vashisth said.

Prashant has a BTech degree in computer science and works in an advertisement agency in Mumbai while Koshailender has studied till 10+2, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

