UP youth arrested for abducting, raping teenage girl

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl to Pune where she was raped for about 10 days, police said here.

The class 11 student had gone missing on the morning of August 7 when she left for school.

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered against her neighbour Mukesh Ram, his father Ramashish and mother Janaki, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narayan Vais.

It was claimed in the complaint that the girl escaped from the clutches of her kidnapper, reached her village from Pune on August 19 and informed police about the incident.

Vais said the girl has given a statement to the police that Mukesh took her to Pune in Maharashtra after giving her drugs and raped her for about 10 days.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill her and also beat her several times, the police officer said, adding Mukesh was arrested by the police from Sonwani trisection of Bansdih police station area.

