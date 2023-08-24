Left Menu

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP minister after his car enters platform at Charbagh Railway Station

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh minister Dharmpal Singh for allegedly taking his official vehicle on to the platform at Charbagh Railway Station here, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said it is good that he did not reach there on a bulldozer.

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP minister after his car enters platform at Charbagh Railway Station
Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh minister Dharmpal Singh for allegedly taking his official vehicle on to the platform at Charbagh Railway Station here, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said it is good that he did not reach there on a bulldozer. ''It's good that he did not go to the station on a bulldozer,'' Yadav said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi. He also posted a report stating that the minister took his official vehicle to the platform to catch the train. Dharmpal Singh, the state's Animal Husbandry Minister, has, however, denied the charge. ''It was raining a lot. I don't move with a cavalcade like Akhilesh Yadav. There was only one vehicle that only went up till the escalator. The vehicle didn't go to the platform. I am a farmer's son and lead life like a normal citizen,'' he told reporters when asked about this. Meanwhile, a video of an SUV going down on a ramp at the Charbagh Railway Station is doing rounds on social media since Thursday morning.

The SUV is said to belong to Dharampal Singh who is the MLA from the Aonla Assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

