Jharkhand to release 28 life convicts from jails

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:56 IST
The release of 28 life convicts from jails was recommended by the Jharkhand Sentence Review Board (JSRB) on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the JSRB, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Cases of 41 such prisoners were reviewed at the meeting.

''After reviewing the opinion of courts, superintendents of police, jail superintendents and probation officers of the districts concerned, it was agreed to release 28 prisoners,'' the Chief Minister's Secretariat said in a statement.

Soren said the social rehabilitation of these prisoners is necessary.

He directed officials to prepare a plan for the rehabilitation of these people. He also directed them to make arrangements for their counseling, tracking and monitoring.

A plan to make them capable of self-employment should also be done so that they do not face any social or economic issues after coming out of jail, he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Kumar Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avinash Kumar were among those present at the meeting.

