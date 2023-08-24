BRICS nations should strengthen cooperation on cross-border payment: Chinese official
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:59 IST
- Country:
- China
BRICS nations should strengthen cooperation on cross-border payment, a Chinese foreign ministry official said on Thursday.
They should also study local currency cooperation payment tools and platforms, and promote local currency settlement, said Li Kexin, Director-General of Department of International Economic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of China.
