London police interview man about British Museum thefts

London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it had interviewed a man in relation to the reported theft of items from the British Museum's collection but no arrests had been made.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:01 IST
London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it had interviewed a man in relation to the reported theft of items from the British Museum's collection but no arrests had been made. The British Museum, one of the most visited in the world, said last week a member of staff had been dismissed after items including gold jewellery and gems dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, had been found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

"A man has been interviewed by investigating officers," the Met said in a statement. "We have worked closely with the British Museum and will continue to do so ... enquiries continue." The museum, which said the majority of the items involved were small pieces kept in a storeroom, said it was taking legal action against the individual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

