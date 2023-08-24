PM Modi holds series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including presidents of Iran, Senegal and Mozambique, on the margins of the BRICS Summit here and discussed with them issues of mutual interests and ways to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas.

Modi held a ''productive meeting'' with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on a day when BRICS leaders officially endorsed Ethiopia's entry into the bloc.

''Held fruitful talks with PM @AbiyAhmedAli. Congratulated him on Ethiopia joining BRICS. We discussed ways to boost ties in sectors like trade, defence and people to people relations,'' Modi said in a post on platform X, formerly Twitter.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen the bilateral ties between both the countries, his office said, adding that Prime Minister Modi welcomed Ethiopia as a new member of the BRICS family.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders held a ''productive meeting.'' ''PM congratulated PM @AbiyAhmedAli on Ethiopia's membership of BRICS. PM @AbiyAhmedAli appreciated India's support for Ethiopia to join the BRICS family,'' Bagchi said in a post on platform X.

Prime Minister Ali felicitated Prime Minister Modi on the success of Chandrayaan mission, terming it as a moment of pride and inspiration for Ethiopia and the Global South, Bagchi said.

''Discussions covered ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas like parliamentary contacts, development partnership & capacity building, trade & investment, defence, ICT, agriculture, skilling of youth and people-to-people linkages,'' he added in another post.

Prime Minister Modi met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties including in areas of trade & investment, energy, connectivity, counter-terrorism and Afghanistan.

''Giving a filip to India-Iran civilisational relationship! PM @narendramodi held a bilateral meeting with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. PM felicitated Iran on joining the BRICS family. President Raisi thanked PM for India's support in achieving this outcome. President Raisi also congratulated PM on the success of Chandrayaan mission,'' Bagchi said.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties including in areas of trade and investment, energy, connectivity, and counter-terrorism. ''They agreed to fast track infrastructure cooperation, including Chabahar project. They also exchanged views on regional developments, including Afghanistan,'' he said.

The leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Thursday decided to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the new members of the grouping, sealing a long-drawn process.

The decision was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a joint media briefing along with Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The new members will become part of BRICS with effect from January 1, 2024, Ramaphosa announced.

Prime Minister Modi also met Senegal President Macky Sall and discussed sectors like energy, infrastructure, defence and more in our meeting.

''Held talks with President @Macky_Sall in Johannesburg. India considers Senegal to be a valued developmental partner. We discussed sectors like energy, infrastructure, defence and more in our meeting,'' Modi said in a post on X.

MEA spokesperson noted that the two leaders held a ''fruitful meeting'' during which President Sall congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the success of Chandrayaan mission, and said that it is an inspiration for the Global South. ''He (Sall) appreciated PM's leadership in advocating priorities of the developing world,'' Bagchi added.

''President @Macky_Sall thanked PM for India's efforts for AU's permanent membership of the G20. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas like trade & investment, defence & security, energy, mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, railways, capacity building, culture and people to people ties,'' the spokesperson said in a post on X.

Modi, who arrived in South Africa on Tuesday on a three-day official visit during which he attended the 15th BRICS summit, also held bilateral talks with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.

On Wednesday, he held a bilateral meeting with South African President Ramaphosa during which they reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties, exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues and also on ways to work jointly to strengthen the voice of the Global South.

From South Africa, the prime minister will travel to Greece on August 25 at the invitation of his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. It will be his first visit to this ancient land. ''I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,'' Modi had said.

