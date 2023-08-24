BRICS group is not anti-West: Chinese official
The BRICS grouping is not anti-West, a Chinese foreign ministry official said on Thursday.
"We do not engage in camp confrontation," said Li Kexin, Director-General of Department of International Economic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of China.
