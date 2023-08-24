Restaurant manager shot dead by former colleague in Hyderabad; one held
The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Miyapur when Rathish Nair 42, a native of Palakkad district in Kerala, allegedly shot Debendar Gayen six times using a country made weapon, when he emerged from the restaurant, they said.Though man was shifted to a hospital, he died while undergoing treatment.According to a release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, the deceased man and the accused were colleagues at the hotel.The motive behind the murder was rivalry between both over the post of General Manager.Owing to his bad conduct, Nair was terminated from his job. So, he bore a grudge against the deceased and swore to see his end, it said. Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act and the accused person was arrested today, police added.
A 35-year-old man from West Bengal, working as a General Manager at a restaurant here was allegedly shot dead by his former colleague following which the assailant was arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Miyapur when Rathish Nair (42), a native of Palakkad district in Kerala, allegedly shot Debendar Gayen six times using a country made weapon, when he emerged from the restaurant, they said.
Though man was shifted to a hospital, he died while undergoing treatment.
According to a release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, the deceased man and the accused were colleagues at the hotel.
The motive behind the murder was rivalry between both over the post of General Manager.
Owing to his bad conduct, Nair was terminated from his job. So, he bore a grudge against the deceased and swore to see his end, it said. Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act and the accused person was arrested today, police added.
