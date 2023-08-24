Left Menu

Cab rams into wall of Union minister Rijiju's Delhi residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:21 IST
Cab rams into wall of Union minister Rijiju's Delhi residence
  • Country:
  • India

A cab allegedly rammed into the wall of the official residence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju in central Delhi, causing damage to it, police said on Thursday.

They said the cab was first hit by a DTC cluster bus due to which it crashed against the wall.

Rahim Khan, a resident of Narela, along with his wife and two children, was travelling in the cab and when he reached near Kothi number 9 at Krishna Menon Marg, his vehicle was hit by a DTC cluster bus of Seva Nagar Depot. The cab driver lost control and the vehicle hit the wall of Kothi number 9, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023