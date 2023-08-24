2 killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Odisha's Ganjam

Left Menu

Two people, riding a motorcycle, were killed after they were run over by a truck in Odishas Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.The accident happened at Dharakote-Mundamarai Road in Dharakote police station area, they said.The deceased were identified as Rahul Nayak 21 and Rinku Nayak 19 of Nuagada in Sorada, said Mamata Samantara, the inspector-in-charge of Dharakote police station. The accident happened when they were going to a bank in Mundamari to deposit cash, police said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, riding a motorcycle, were killed after they were run over by a truck in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened at Dharakote-Mundamarai Road in Dharakote police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Nayak (21) and Rinku Nayak (19) of Nuagada in Sorada, said Mamata Samantara, the inspector-in-charge of Dharakote police station. The accident happened when they were going to a bank in Mundamari to deposit cash, police said. The bodies were handed over to their family after post-mortem examinations, they said.

