G20 Summit: Hindon civil airport in Ghaziabad asked to maintain preparedness

The Centre has asked the Hindon civil terminal here to maintain preparedness that may be used for foreign delegates during the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9-10, officials said on Thursday.The civil airport is not in operation for commercial flights since January this year.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The civil airport is not in operation for commercial flights since January this year. ''We have been asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs to make arrangements at the civil terminal at Hindon airport as a secondary airport for the G-20 Summit. We have started preparations in this regard with the resources available with us,'' Saraswathi Venkat, director of the civil terminal, told PTI.

The G20 Summit will be held at Pragati Maidan, which is just about 20 km away from the Hindon airport.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Shubham Patel told PTI that all security arrangements will be in place for the civil airport. ''Special security force and civil police would be deployed at the airport. We have made arrangements for the arrival and departure of the G20 delegates,'' Patel said.

The civil terminal at Hindon was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, 2019.

