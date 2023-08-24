Left Menu

Man held in connection with killing of Bajrang Dal member during Haryana violence

On July 31, communal violence erupted when mobs allegedly pelted stones at the Vishva Hindu Parishads VHP Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh district.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gurugram police has arrested a man in connection with the alleged killing of a Bajrang Dal member during the recent communal violence in Haryana, an official said on Thursday.

On July 31, communal violence erupted when mobs allegedly pelted stones at the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh district. The violence soon spilled to adjoining Gurugram and six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.

Pradeep Kumar Sharma was part of a group from Sohna in Gurugram that had participated in the VHP yatra. While they were returning to Javed Colony in Sohna, their car was pelted with stones by rioters, hours after communal clashes erupted in Nuh.

Police rescued the group and admitted them to a hospital but Sharma succumbed to injuries on August 2.

The special investigation team (SIT) of Gurugram police arrested Azharuddin alias Ajju, a resident of Raipur colony in Sohna. This is first arrest in the case, police said.

''The arrested accused was produced in a city court today and we have taken him on three days police remand. We are questioning the accused,'' said Vijay Pratap Singh, the head of the SIT.

Local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Javed Ahmad was booked for allegedly ordering and orchestrating Sharma's killing but he hasn't been arrested yet.

A senior police officer said the allegation against the AAP leader is being probed and action will be taken according to the law.

An FIR was registered against Javed and others under Sections 148, (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Sohna police station.

A seven-member SIT was constituted under the supervision of Singh, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), to nab the accused. In the SIT, police teams of various crime units, including Sohna, were involved.

