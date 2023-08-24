China says relation with India 'very important' despite issues of border, trade
China's relationship with India is very important despite border and trade issues, a Chinese foreign ministry official said on Thursday.
Leaders of both countries have met and chatted, said Li Kexin, Director-General of Department of International Economic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of China.
