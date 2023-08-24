Court frames charges against ex-NCP MLA Kadam for threatening jail's medical officer in 2016

Mumbai, Aug 24 ( PTI) A sessions court here on Thursday framed charges against former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam in a 2016 case of threatening and abusing the chief medical officer of Arthur Road Jail where he was lodged under judicial custody in a graft matter.

The charges were framed under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), as well as relevant provisions of the Medical Services Act, Kadam's lawyer Prakash Salsingikar said.

The politician, currently out on bail, was present in the court when charges were framed against him.

The former MLA had allegedly abused and threatened to kill the chief medical officer of Arthur Road Jail in 2016 at the prison's superintendent's office as he was upset that a security guard was not available to accompany him to hospital, according to a complaint.

Kadam was then lodged in the jail in central Mumbai following his arrest in an alleged corruption case.

Based on the doctor's complaint, the police had registered a case against the former legislator.

