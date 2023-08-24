CBI registers PE to probe alleged illegal mining by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide in Sahibganj

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to look into allegations of illegal mining in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand by Pankaj Mishra, an aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials said Thursday.

A team of CBI officials has reached the district to collect documents and inspect the alleged mining sites after registering the PE on the orders of the Jharkhand High Court, they said.

The high court had ordered the CBI on August 18 to register a preliminary enquiry to probe the allegations of illegal mining against Mishra, they said.

It issued the orders on the petition of a local resident, Bijay Hansda, alleging that for the last two-and-a half years, ''stone mafias'' are doing ''illegal mining'' in connivance with government officials including mining officials of his district.

He has alleged that they are using earthmoving machines and carrying out blasts which resulted in cracks in the houses of villagers.

Hansda had alleged that he has seen that illegal mining was done in the presence of Mishra but his complaints to district officials did not result in any action from their side.

The Enforcement Directorate had also told the high court that Mishra is a person who controls the illegal stone mining and their transportation in Sahibganj.

The National Green Tribunal has expressed serious concern over the issue of illegal mining in Sahibganj, the ED had said.

''It has been further stated that Pankaj Mishra (is) the MLA representative of the Jharkhand chief minister and is a very influential person and he is directly involved in illegal mining in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas and the said Pankaj Mishra is already arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is in jail custody,'' the High Court noted, citing ED submissions.

Mishra is enjoying political patronage and that is why the investigation is not being done in correct perspective, it noted.

''The court finds that there are sufficient materials of illegal mining in the district of Sahibganj that too on the behest of one Pankaj Mishra and others and if such materials are there on the record, the court finds in view of the counter-affidavit filed by the respondent State of Jharkhand that the investigation is only an eyewash so far the illegal mining is concerned,'' Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi said.

Ordering the CBI director to initiated a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, the court said once the preliminary enquiry is completed and report to that effect is submitted, the Director, CBI shall be at liberty to choose further course of action in accordance with law. ''If the Director, CBI comes to the conclusion that there is no reason to proceed further in the matter, he may pass appropriate order to that effect,'' Justice Dwivedi said.

