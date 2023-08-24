Left Menu

Four injured in wall collapse in Delhi's Okhla

Four persons were injured on Thursday after the basement wall of an under-construction building collapsed in southeast Delhis Okhla area, officials said. A team of the fire department rescued 13 persons who got trapped after the buildings basement wall collapsed, officials said.Four out of the rescued persons sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were injured on Thursday after the basement wall of an under-construction building collapsed in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, officials said. Fire officials said they received information about the incident at 4.55 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A team of the fire department rescued 13 persons who got trapped after the building's basement wall collapsed, officials said.

Four out of the rescued persons sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, they added.

