Amit Shah emphasises on crucial role of District Level Police officers in managing internal security

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to ensure a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanism. In pursuance of this, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference-2023, in New Delhi today.

A total of more than 750 participants, including officers working at cutting edge and subject experts, joined the Conference from across the country, in a combination of physical and virtual modes. Among those who attended the Conference in Delhi were the two Ministers of States in MHA and top officers involved in managing national security issues, including the Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSAs, DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and CAPFs.

Prior to the commencement of the Conference, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah paid homage by laying a wreath at the Martyrs Column, erected in the memory of those anonymous martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

On the first day of the Conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including trends in Terror & Narco- Financing in India, use of Forensic Science in investigation, Social challenges, Emergency preparedness for Nuclear & Radiological exigencies and Cyber Security framework.

During the sessions, interacting with the participants, Union Home Minister emphasised upon the crucial role of District Level Police officers in managing internal security. He also urged cutting edge Police officers to enhance the use of scientific tools in investigation.

Home Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to tackle the menace of drug trafficking, besides other issues relating to security of the citizens and India. Appreciating the work done by different agencies in this area, he urged all the states and agencies to continue taking strong action against the drug dealers and networks.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah would be addressing the concluding session of the Conference on Friday, August 25, 2023.

