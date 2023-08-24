Left Menu

Three held for robbing cash, mobile from commuters in Gurugram

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:06 IST
The Nuh Police on Thursday arrested three men for allegedly robbing two bike riders of Rs 14,000 cash and a mobile phone on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway at gunpoint, an official said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Afzal and Imran alias Hydra, both residents of Dhulawat village, and Wasim Akram, a resident of Khod basti of Rojka Meo.

Police have recovered Rs 1,300 from the accused, they added.

According to the police, on August 14, Shahrukh, a resident of Gurugram, had filed a complaint with the police alleging four unidentified men robbed him of Rs 14,000 cash and a mobile phone.

He said the men were hiding in bushes near the KMP and held him and his friend Jitu at gunpoint when they stopped there to urinate.

An FIR was registered at Tauru Sadar Police Station and a special team was formed to investigate into the matter.

''All three were part of a gang involved in looting of motorists and passers-by on KMP at gunpoint. During interrogation many important clues have been had from them. All were produced in a Nuh court on Thursday and sent into judicial custody,'' said Nuh Police spokesperson.

