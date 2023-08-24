Left Menu

Ministry of Heavy Industries awards to build capacity of 30GWh to three beneficiaries

The prototype testing is almost complete by these beneficiaries and commercial production is likely to start progressively in phases, in FY 2024.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has awarded to build a capacity of 30GWh to three beneficiaries, namely, Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ACC Energy Storage Pvt Ltd. and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Ltd. and is in the process to award another 20GWh, with a target to achieve 50GWh production by 2030. To monitor the progress of work of the selected beneficiaries, the Ministry has appointed Engineers India Limited (EIL) as Independent Engineers. The prototype testing is almost complete by these beneficiaries and commercial production is likely to start progressively in phases, in FY 2024.

In line with the scheme vision to ensure domestic value addition, the technology for the Advanced Chemistry Cells is being developed by all 3 beneficiaries, which is in advanced stages of development. The total investment till date by these beneficiary organisations has reached up to ₹ 2090 Crore. Ola Cell Technologies is setting up its manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, whereas ACC Energy Storage is setting up its facility in Dharwad, Karnataka and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage is setting up facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, generating employment opportunities for the local residents. Reliance New Energy Limited has also reported to have acquired three overseas companies which are into ACC manufacturing business.

Promoting the vision of “Make in India” as well as “Amanirbhar Bharat”, the Ministry of Heavy Industries launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage in June, 2021 for setting up of Giga-scale ACC manufacturing facilities in India with a budgetary outlay of ₹18,100 Crore.  The scheme aims to strengthen the ecosystem for Electric Mobility and Battery Storage in the country and aims to add to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With Inputs from PIB)

